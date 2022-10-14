T20 World Cup: Team Pakistan heads to Australia tomorrow

CHRISTCHURCH – After lifting tri-series trophy in New Zealand, Pakistan team is all set to launch its ICC Men’s T20 World Cup campaign with confidence and momentum in Melbourne, Australia, later this month.

Earlier in the day, the Team Green defeated New Zealand by five wickets in final match to win the T20I tri-series at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Bangladesh, the third team in the series, could not qualify for the final.

The Babar Azam-led squad will leave for Brisbane tomorrow where they are scheduled to play two warm-up matches against England and Afghanistan on October 18 and 19.

In Brisbane, they will reunite with Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Matthew Hayden. Fakhar and Shaheen will travel after completing their rehabilitation in London, while Hayden will join as the team mentor for the T20 World Cup.

They will later reached Melbourne on October 20. Pakistan will open their campaign with first match against arch-rival India on October 23.