PAKvNZ: Pakistan eye on ODI series victory against New Zealand today as action shifts to Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan will aim to seal the ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the third game of the five-match series as cricket fans are set to light up National Bank Stadium in Karachi today on Wednesday.

After clinching the first two games in Rawalpindi, Men in Green and Black Caps are all set to lock horns in the third one-day international.

Reports suggest that the hosts are likely to make changes in their lineup for the third game as Iftikhar Ahmed is likely to replace Abdullah Shafique. In the bowling side, talented Ihsanullah is likely to be replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi as the PSL star is feeling pain in his arm.

Team Green will do all-out efforts for today’s game to win the series, as it will be the first ever victory in ODI format for Pakistan against Kiwis in more than a decade. Visitors will also be coming to the stadium with full force to bag the frist victory in the ODI series.

The ongoing series is a build-up to World Cup 2023 for both sides. The rest of the two games are likely to be played on May 5 and 7 in the port city.

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand (NZ): Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry