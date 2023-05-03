Search

PAKvNZ: Pakistan eye on ODI series victory against New Zealand today as action shifts to Karachi

Web Desk 10:11 AM | 3 May, 2023
PAKvNZ: Pakistan eye on ODI series victory against New Zealand today as action shifts to Karachi
Source: PCB/Twitter

KARACHI – Pakistan will aim to seal the ODI series when they take on New Zealand in the third game of the five-match series as cricket fans are set to light up National Bank Stadium in Karachi today on Wednesday.

After clinching the first two games in Rawalpindi, Men in Green and Black Caps are all set to lock horns in the third one-day international.

Reports suggest that the hosts are likely to make changes in their lineup for the third game as Iftikhar Ahmed is likely to replace Abdullah Shafique. In the bowling side, talented Ihsanullah is likely to be replaced by Shaheen Shah Afridi as the PSL star is feeling pain in his arm.

Team Green will do all-out efforts for today’s game to win the series, as it will be the first ever victory in ODI format for Pakistan against Kiwis in more than a decade. Visitors will also be coming to the stadium with full force to bag the frist victory in the ODI series.

The ongoing series is a build-up to World Cup 2023 for both sides. The rest of the two games are likely to be played on May 5 and 7 in the port city.

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in 2nd ODI

Squads

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi

New Zealand (NZ): Chad Bowes, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c & wk), Mark Chapman, Henry Nicholls, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on May 3, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 03, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.25 289.4
Euro EUR 313.5 316.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 359 362
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75 75.8
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.65 762.65
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 40.99 41.39
Danish Krone DKK 41.76 42.16
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.15 36.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.05 2.1
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 926.13 935.13
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.62 64.22
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.01 177.01
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.41 26.71
Omani Riyal OMR 737.03 745.03
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.95 78.65
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.3 214.3
Swedish Korona SEK 27.47 27.77
Swiss Franc CHF 316.59 319.09
Thai Bhat THB 8.28 8.43

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – May 3, 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 221,200 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs189,650.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Karachi PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Islamabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Peshawar PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Quetta PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sialkot PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Attock PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujranwala PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Jehlum PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Multan PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Bahawalpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Gujrat PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nawabshah PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Chakwal PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Hyderabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Nowshehra PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Sargodha PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Faisalabad PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660
Mirpur PKR 221,200 PKR 2,660

