PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in 2nd ODI

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand set a target of 337 runs and Pakistan achieved the target in 48.2 overs at the loss of just three wickets.

Fakhar Zaman became the fastest Pakistani player to score 3000 ODI runs! He reached the milestone in his 67th innings. Only Hashim Amla (57) got there quicker.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchel’s 129-run knock and skipper Tom Lotham’s heroic innings of 98 runs helped Kiwis set a tough target for the hosts. Chad Bowess smashed 51 runs before he was removed by Haris Rauf.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first.

Babar Azam led side outclassed visitors comprehensively by five wickets in the ODI series opener at the same venue where the two sides will lock horns today on Saturday.

Team Green got its 500th victory in the One-day International format after clinching the first game. Men in Green became only third country to reach the landmark as they became second quickest after Kangaroos to get the record.

In the first match, flamboyant hitter Fakhar Zaman slammed a ton for Pakistan, while Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam also played impressive knocks helping their side chase down a 289-run target with nine balls remaining.

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usama Mir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Adam Milne, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, and Will Young