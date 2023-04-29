Search

Sports

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in 2nd ODI

Web Desk 11:42 PM | 29 Apr, 2023
PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in 2nd ODI
Source: PCB/Twitter

RAWALPINDI – Pakistan beat New Zealand by seven wickets in the second ODI at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

New Zealand set a target of 337 runs and Pakistan achieved the target in 48.2 overs at the loss of just three wickets.

Fakhar Zaman became the fastest Pakistani player to score 3000 ODI runs! He reached the milestone in his 67th innings. Only Hashim Amla (57) got there quicker.

Earlier, Daryl Mitchel’s 129-run knock and skipper Tom Lotham’s heroic innings of 98 runs helped Kiwis set a tough target for the hosts. Chad Bowess smashed 51 runs before he was removed by Haris Rauf.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

Babar Azam led side outclassed visitors comprehensively by five wickets in the ODI series opener at the same venue where the two sides will lock horns today on Saturday.

Team Green got its 500th victory in the One-day International format after clinching the first game. Men in Green became only third country to reach the landmark as they became second quickest after Kangaroos to get the record.

In the first match, flamboyant hitter Fakhar Zaman slammed a ton for Pakistan, while Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam also played impressive knocks helping their side chase down a 289-run target with nine balls remaining.

PCB celebrates Pakistan’s 500th ODI win

Squads

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Haris Sohail, Ihsanullah, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usama Mir

New Zealand: Tom Latham (captain), Adam Milne, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner, Chad Bowes, Cole McConchie, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman, Matt Henry, Rachin Ravindra, Tom Blundell, and Will Young

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in 1st ODI

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Sports

PAKvNZ: Naseem Shah sets a new world record

11:05 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

PCB celebrates Pakistan’s 500th ODI win

11:20 PM | 28 Apr, 2023

Pakistan win International Team Match in 62nd National Amateur Golf Championship

10:30 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

PAKvNZ: Pakistan beat New Zealand by 5 wickets in 1st ODI

11:44 PM | 27 Apr, 2023

‘Pakistan's sports need govt, corporate sector support to grow’

09:44 AM | 27 Apr, 2023

Pakistan begins World Cup preparations with New Zealand ODI series tomorrow

05:30 PM | 26 Apr, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Govt approves funds for establishing Passport Processing Centers at ...

12:16 AM | 30 Apr, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th April 2023 

09:04 AM | 29 Apr, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on April 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on April 29, 2023 (Saturday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 286.5 289.65
Euro EUR 316.5 319
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 78 78.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.7 76.5
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.93 762.90
Canadian Dollar CAD 212 214.5
China Yuan CNY 41.95 42.35
Danish Krone DKK 41.73 42.13
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.16 36.51
Indian Rupee INR 3.47 3.58
Japanese Yen JPY 2.15 2.20
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 927.11 936.10
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.61 64.21
New Zealand Dollar NZD 174.05 176.05
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.66 26.96
Omani Riyal OMR 738.17 746.17
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.98 78.68
Singapore Dollar SGD 213 215
Swedish Korona SEK 27.53 27.81
Swiss Franc CHF 316.93 319.43
Thai Bhat THB 8.32 8.47

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 219,000 on Saturday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs187,760.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Karachi PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Islamabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Peshawar PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Quetta PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sialkot PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Attock PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujranwala PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Jehlum PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Multan PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Bahawalpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Gujrat PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nawabshah PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Chakwal PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Hyderabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Nowshehra PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Sargodha PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Faisalabad PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645
Mirpur PKR 219,000 PKR 2,645

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Saim Ayub

Profile: Donald Trump

Profile: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial

Enaam Ahmed: the most successful Asian racing driver ever in the history of Formula motorsport

Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: