PCB celebrates Pakistan’s 500th ODI win

RAWALPINDI - Pakistan won their 500th ODI on Thursday at the Pindi Cricket Stadium, defeating New Zealenad by five wickets.

Green Shirts are now the third team to accomplish this goal in the entire world.

500 ODI wins and counting!



A proud moment for Pakistan cricket as we celebrate this milestone.

Pakistan has won 92 One Day Internationals (ODI) against Sri Lanka, 73 against India, 63 against the West Indies, 57 against New Zealand, 54 against Zimbabwe, 34 against Australia, and 32 against England and Bangladesh.

A glance at Pakistan's ODI performance against all opponents as we achieve 500 ODI victories

Australia has won 594 50-over games in 978 matches, and India has won 539 games in 1,029 matches.