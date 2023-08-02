Ushana Suhail from Paksitan conferred with international tennis award

KARACHI – Pakistani Tennis player Ushna Suhail was conferred with the highly prestigious Billie Jean King Cup Commitment award by the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The award was bestowed on her in recognition of her determination and unwavering dedication to the sport of tennis in Pakistan.

Suhail shared the development on her Instagram, stating: “I am grateful to Allah to become the first female tennis player to receive this esteemed honor by ITF”.

“This remarkable journey has been one marked by countless hours of hard work, perseverance, and a passion that knows no bounds. To be recognized on such a prominent stage for my commitment to the sport is truly a humbling and gratifying experience.”

She gratitude her family, coaches, and teammates, whose unconditional support and belief in her abilities have been the driving force behind my success.

“Setting everything else aside, I feel a much deeper sense of pride when I represent my country , compared to when I play solely for myself,” she concluded.