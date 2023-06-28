Pakistan’s young tennis sensation Huzaifa wins title in US

ISLAMABAD – A young Pakistani tennis player, Huzaifa Abdul Rehman, won the Smackdown Sarasota men’s singles title in Florida, USA this week.

The 20-year-old tennis sensation outclassed USA’s Maximilian Mroz 6-1, 6-4 in the final to clinch the title.

In the semifinal, top seed Huzaifa had warded off challenge from USA’s H. Menon 6-3, 6-4.

Talking to state-run news agency, he said the victory would improve his confidence and prove helpful in building momentum for the ITF Futures tournaments.

“My goal is to play as many tournaments as I can on the tour and try to do my best every time,” he told.