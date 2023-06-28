Search

Shooter involved in gun attack at Latif Khosa’s house arrested

Lahore police say the suspect intended to target Pakistan's ace lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan next

Web Desk 04:00 PM | 28 Jun, 2023
Shooter involved in gun attack at Latif Khosa's house arrested
Source: Social media

LAHORE – Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the suspect involved in gun attack at the residence of former Punjab governor and senior lawyer Latif Khosa last week that left his security guard wounded. 

Punjab Police DIG Investigation Kamran Adil told media that the suspect was also wanted in 14 other cases of firing.

The suspect has been identified as Mohsin, alias Lamba, who is a resident of Samanabad area.

During interrogation, the suspect revealed that Zubair Khan Niazi had hired him for the gun attack at the residence of Khosa, adding that he also intended to target senior lawyer Aitzaz Ahsan. 

On June 15, the driver of former Punjab governor was injured after unknown gunmen attacked his house in the Punjab capital late Thursday. 

The senior politician, who remained safe in the attack, had himself confirmed the development, stating that the attackers managed to flee from the scene. 

Khosa said he was hearing a client's case at his residence, when his driver entered his room and informed him about being shot in the gun attack.

He claimed that Kalashnikov was used to fire at his house. He said such tactics could not stop him from supporting the chief justice. 

PPP revokes Latif Khosa’s party membership for 'crossing party line'

