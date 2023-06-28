Aima Baig shines at New York's iconic Times Square

Aima Baig, a renowned name in the country with her soulful and captivating voice, has been appointed as the Ambassador for EQUAL Pakistan for the month of June, cementing her status as a household name.
Having made her debut in 2016, Baig has achieved remarkable success, emerging as one of the most celebrated playback singers in the country. Her talent has earned her numerous accolades, including the prestigious Tamgha-e-Fakhre-Imtiaz, global recognition, and a massive fan base.
Her enchanting voice, soul-stirring compositions, and innate ability to strike the right chords at the right time have propelled her career to new heights. Collaborating with leading musicians such as Asim Azhar, Ali Zafar, Ali Sethi, and Sahir Ali Bagga', she has continued to captivate audiences.
Following in the footsteps of previous EQUAL Ambassadors, Aima's prominence extends to the digital billboard in Times Square, NYC, where she shines brightly, courtesy of Spotify.
Eager to share the news with her legion of followers, she enthusiastically took to Instagram.
One of her notable tracks, "Aey Zindagi," has gained recognition and secured a spot on Spotify's EQUAL Pakistan playlist, adding to the festive atmosphere.
Fans and admirers took to the comment section to congratulate the 28-year-old.
Baig's tracks have also found their place in various movies, including Lahore Se Aagay, Na Maloom Afraad 2, Teefa in Trouble, and Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2, further solidifying her presence in the entertainment industry.
