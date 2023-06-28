Terrorist commander among three killed in Bajaur operation: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Pakistani security forces have killed three terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Inayat Qilla, Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorist commander named Shafi was also killed in the operation after an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.
Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens.
Army says sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The ISPR statement further added that locals of the area have appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.
Bajaur is a district in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Until 2018, it was an agency of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on June 28, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|287.4
|290.15
|Euro
|EUR
|313
|316
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|366
|369
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|202
|204
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|761.99
|769.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|222
|224
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.01
|40.41
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.98
|42.38
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.58
|36.93
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.5
|3.61
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|939.55
|948.55
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.67
|62.27
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.93
|177.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.72
|27.02
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|744.17
|752.17
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.21
|78.91
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217.5
|219.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.94
|27.24
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|320.87
|323.37
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.27
|8.42
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,950 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,150.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs174,470 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 203,490.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Karachi
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Quetta
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Attock
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Multan
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,950
|PKR 2,450
