Terrorist commander among three killed in Bajaur operation: ISPR

PESHAWAR – Pakistani security forces have killed three terrorists in an intelligence based operation in Inayat Qilla, Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military's media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), terrorist commander named Shafi was also killed in the operation after an intense exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists.

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the militants, who remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces as well as killing of innocent citizens.

Army says sanitization of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area. The ISPR statement further added that locals of the area have appreciated the operation and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Bajaur is a district in Malakand Division of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in Pakistan. Until 2018, it was an agency of the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA).