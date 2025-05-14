Pakistan, India exchange prisoners at Wagah-Attari border

LAHORE – Pakistan and Indian on Wednesday exchanged one prisoner from each side at Wagah-Attari border.

The development was part of the ongoing prisoner exchange between the neighbouring countries, which recently engaged in an escalation.

Reports said Indian Border Security Force personnel Purnam Kumar was handed over to Indian authorities at the Wagah border. This action was carried out under mutual diplomatic contacts and consular agreements.

On the other hand, Punjab Rangers official Muhammad Allah, who was previously in Indian custody, was handed over to Pakistan by Indian authorities.

The exchange of the both prisoners took place with mutual consent and on humanitarian grounds. The identification and paperwork were completed in the presence of officials from both countries at the Wagah border.

The exchange of prisoners comes days after Pakistan and India agreed to a ceasefire agreement brokered by the US government.

The latest escalation between the neighbouring countries started on May 7 when at least 31 civilians, including children, were killed in an unprovoked Indian strike. In retaliation, Pakistan shot downed five IAF fighter jets, including three Rafales, and dozens of drones.

On Friday night, India launched multiple missile attacks on airbases in Pakistan, including the Nur Khan, Murid, and Shorkot airbases, which were fired from aircraft.

In response, Pakistan launched “Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos” against India early on Saturday, targeting multiple military bases, including a missile storage sites in different cities of India.

Laster, a ceasefire agreement was reached after diplomacy and pressure from the US, which was announced by President Trump.