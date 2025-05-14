Two schoolgirls among five dead in Lahore dumper accident

LAHORE – At least five people, including two school children, were killed after a dumper collided with several rickshaws and motorcycles near Akhri Mint stop in Lahore on Wednesday.

Rescue officials stated that the accident occurred on GT Road in Baghbanpura area, during which the dumper hit three rickshaws and two motorcycles.

Rescue officials said that 5 people were killed on the spot and 4 were injured as a result of the accident.

Among the deceased were two schoolgirls who were identified as 12-year-old Aima and 10-year-old Hafsa. The other deceased included 45-year-old Rafiqat and 41-year-old Dawood, while one individual could not be identified.

Among the injured were 26-year-old Ali, 10-year-old Afnan, 10-year-old Bilal, and 18-year-old Komal. The injured were shifted to Services Hospital and a nearby private hospital.