Mehidy Hasan Miraz wins ICC Player of the Month award

DUBAI – Bangladesh’s star all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been named as the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for April 2025for his heroics in the two-game Test series against Zimbabwe.

Miraz has beat competition from speedsters Blessing Muzarabani and Ben Sears, to take home the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award.

This is the first-ever Men’s Player of the Month award for Mehidy, and the all-rounder becomes just the third Bangladesh player to achieve the accolade after Mushfiqur Rahim and Shakib Al Hasan.

Miraz was understandably elated after hearing the news.

“It’s an incredible honour to win the ICC Men’s Player of the Month. The ICC Awards are the ultimate recognition for any cricketer, and to receive this from a global vote means a lot to me,” the all-rounder stated.

“Moments like these remind me of my journey — being named Player of the Tournament in the 2016 ICC Under 19 World Cup was a massive encouragement early in my career, and this award feels just as special.

“I am truly delighted. This award will be a big source of inspiration for me to keep giving my best and contributing to Bangladesh’s success on the world stage. As cricketers, we dream of making an impact and bringing joy to our fans. Recognition like this from the ICC motivates me to keep pushing harder and performing consistently for my country. I want to thank my teammates, coaches, and the fans — this award belongs to all of them too.”

The 27-year-old showed excellent form against the touring Zimbabwe, finishing with 116 runs in two Tests at an average of 38.66 and 15 wickets at an average of 11.86.