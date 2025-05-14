Punjab govt announces over 19,000 community health jobs

In a major step to strengthen grassroots healthcare delivery, the Punjab government has announced over 19,000 job openings under the ambitious Maryam Nawaz Community Health Services Program to enhance public health services across the province.

According to official sources, 19,543 Community Health Inspectors (CHIs) will be recruited on daily wage contracts through private sector outsourcing. The recruitment drive, backed by a significant budget allocation of over Rs. 16.5 billion, is set to be one of the largest public health workforce expansions in the province’s history.

The bidding process for private companies to handle the recruitment officially closed on Tuesday. The selected firm will be responsible for the entire hiring process, including onboarding, performance reporting, and termination of CHIs during the duration of the contract. The government will compensate the private firm directly for these services.

Lahore will receive the largest share of the program, with 3,783 CHIs to be hired at a cost of approximately Rs. 3.5 billion. These positions are expected to fill critical gaps left by longstanding Lady Health Worker program vacancies.