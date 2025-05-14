Shafqat Ali becomes first Pakistani-origin minister in Canadian history

In a historic milestone for the global Pakistani diaspora, Shafqat Ali has been appointed to the Canadian federal cabinet—becoming the first-ever minister of Pakistani origin in the country’s history. His appointment was confirmed on Tuesday by newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney, who named him President of the Treasury Board.

Ali, who was re-elected as Member of Parliament from Brampton Centre, now joins the ranks of Canada’s most influential policymakers. His inclusion in the cabinet is being hailed as a major step forward for diversity and representation in Canadian politics.

“It is truly an honour to be trusted by Prime Minister @markjcarney to join his team and to be sworn in to Cabinet as President of the Treasury Board today,” Ali wrote in a Facebook post. “I am enthusiastic about moving forward rapidly to implement our government’s program for Canadians.”

In his first major cabinet reshuffle, Prime Minister Carney has reduced the size of the federal cabinet from 39 to 29 members, signaling a more streamlined and focused approach to governance. While several key ministers have retained their portfolios, notable changes include Mélanie Joly, who moves from Foreign Affairs to Industry, and Anita Anand, who now takes over as Foreign Minister.

Shafqat Ali’s rise to federal office tells a compelling story of resilience, ambition, and service. From humble beginnings to becoming a successful entrepreneur and now a cabinet minister, he brings a personal understanding of the challenges many Canadians, especially immigrants, face. His experience promises to bring valuable insight and empathy to the federal decision-making table.