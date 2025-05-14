Uk Shuts Down All Businesses Of Hasan Nawaz After Bank Default Verdict

LONDON – After being declared a bank defaulter in the UK, all businesses of Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hasan Nawaz, have been shut down.

According to details, following his declaration as a tax defaulter, all of Hasan Nawaz’s businesses in the UK have been closed, and all seven of his companies have been dissolved.

Hasan Nawaz was the director of these companies.

It is worth noting that a UK court had imposed a £5.2 million fine on Hasan Nawaz and declared him a bank defaulter, leading to the closure of all his businesses in the country.

According to sources, companies are dissolved either by Companies House or HMRC.