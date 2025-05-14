Second phase of Hajj flights to Jeddah begins from Pakistan

The Ministry of Religious Affairs has officially launched the second phase of Hajj operations, with Pakistani pilgrims now departing for Jeddah from multiple airports across the country.

According to ministry officials, flights landing in Jeddah will transport pilgrims directly to Makkah, where they will begin the core rituals of Hajj. On the first day of this new phase, two dedicated flights carrying a total of 633 pilgrims took off for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This phase marks a seamless transition from the recently concluded first phase of Hajj operations, during which Pakistani pilgrims were flown to Madinah. On the final day alone, 13 flights transported 2,399 pilgrims. In total, 145 flights were operated in the first phase, successfully carrying 31,044 Pakistani pilgrims to Madinah.