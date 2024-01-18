Pakistan-origin terrorists 'Sarmachars' targeted in military strikes inside Iran: FO

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office said on Thursday that Pakistan carried out a series of “highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes” against “Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars” in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Meanwhile, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that nine people were killed in the airstrikes by Pakistan targeting a village in the city of Saravan. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi in a statement said all the dead “were foreign nationals”.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan had consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by “Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars” on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran over the last several years.

“Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

“However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars.

“This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces,” she said.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) also issued a statement, saying hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others, the military’s media wing said.

The action came after Iran on Tuesday had launched attacks in the border town of Pangur in Balochistan, killing two children and three women injured. The unprovoked airstrikes by Iran prompted strong condemnation from Islamabad, which has recalled its ambassador from Tehran.