Pakistan-origin terrorists 'Sarmachars' targeted in military strikes inside Iran: FO

07:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Foreign Office said on Thursday that Pakistan carried out a series of “highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes” against “Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars” in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchestan province.

Meanwhile, Iran’s IRNA news agency reported that nine people were killed in the airstrikes by Pakistan targeting a village in the city of Saravan. Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi in a statement said all the dead “were foreign nationals”.

In a statement, FO spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan had consistently shared its serious concerns about the safe havens and sanctuaries enjoyed by “Pakistani origin terrorists calling themselves Sarmachars” on the ungoverned spaces inside Iran over the last several years. 

“Pakistan also shared multiple dossiers with concrete evidence of the presence and activities of these terrorists,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

“However, because of lack of action on our serious concerns, these so-called Sarmachars continued to spill the blood of innocent Pakistanis with impunity. This morning’s action was taken in light of credible intelligence of impending large-scale terrorist activities by these so-called Sarmachars.

“This action is a manifestation of Pakistan’s unflinching resolve to protect and defend its national security against all threats. The successful execution of this highly complex operation is also a testimony to the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces,” she said.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) also issued a statement, saying hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others, the military’s media wing said. 

The action came after Iran on Tuesday had launched attacks in the border town of Pangur in Balochistan, killing two children and three women injured. The unprovoked airstrikes by Iran prompted strong condemnation from Islamabad, which has recalled its ambassador from Tehran.

Gold & Silver Rate

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

