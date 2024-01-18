Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Mudassar Tipu reaches back Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Muhammad Mudassar Tipu on Thursday reached back Islamabad as tension between the neighbouring countries escalated following the Tehran’s unprovoked airstrikes in Balochistan.

He returned to Pakistan in line with the directives issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Tipu held farewell meetings with the Pakistani diplomatic staff in Tehran before leaving the host country.

A day earlier, Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said Pakistan had decided to recall its ambassador from the Iran.

Also the Iranian Ambassador to Pakistan, who is currently visiting Iran, may not return for the time being.

"We have also decided to suspend all high level visits which were ongoing or were planned between Pakistan and Iran in coming days," Mumtaz Zahra said in a televised statement.

Pakistani officials said that Iran had attacked a border village inside Pakistani territory with drones on Tuesday, killing two children and injuring three women.

Earlier in the day, Pakistani forces launched attacked inside Iran to target militant hideouts.

ISPR in a statement said that hideouts used by terrorist organisations namely Balochistan Liberation Army and Balochistan Liberation Front were successfully struck in an intelligence based operation, code name 'Marg Bar Sarmachar'.

The targeted hideouts were being used by notorious terrorists including Dosta alias Chairman, Bajjar alias Soghat, Sahil alias Shafaq, Asghar alias Basham and Wazir alias Wazi, amongst others.