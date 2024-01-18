Search

Pakistan

SHC allows Fahmiza Mirza, husband Zulfiqar to contest elections 2024

03:33 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
SHC allows Fahmiza Mirza, husband Zulfiqar to contest elections 2024
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has granted permission to former National Assembly speaker Fahmida Mirza and his husband Zulfiqar Mirza to contest in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

The high court issued the ruling on petition filed by the duo against rejection of their nomination papers.

Fahmida Mirza and Zulfiqar Mirza had submitted their nomination papers for the National Assembly constituency NA-223, while the latter had also submitted nomination papers for PS-70, PS-71, and PS-72.

The returning officers and the election tribunal had rejected the nomination papers of the both candidates, alleging them to be bank defaulters.

However, the Sindh High Court accepted the constitutional petitions of both candidates, granted them permission to participate in the elections.

How many candidates are contesting upcoming elections in Pakistan? 

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

10:11 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Azam Swati decides not to run for Elections 2024

12:25 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Former Pakistani cricketer Khalid Latif to contest election

09:28 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sumaira Malik quits PML-N after being 'denied ticket for upcoming ...

09:02 AM | 16 Jan, 2024

What is PTI's 'Plan C' after losing electoral symbol bat ahead of ...

01:21 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

750 Prize Bond Draw Result List 2024

09:12 AM | 15 Jan, 2024

Another resolution seeking delay in Pakistan's elections submitted in ...

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides ...

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Petrol price decreased for next fortnight

09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation ...

04:07 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran after airstrikes: FO

04:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 violence case

11:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan slams 'umpire' over 'no ball', rules out electoral ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:29 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar, Saudi FM discuss regional developments in Davos amid Iran tension

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: