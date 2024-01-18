SHC allows Fahmiza Mirza, husband Zulfiqar to contest elections 2024

KARACHI – The Sindh High Court has granted permission to former National Assembly speaker Fahmida Mirza and his husband Zulfiqar Mirza to contest in the upcoming general elections scheduled for February 8.

The high court issued the ruling on petition filed by the duo against rejection of their nomination papers.

Fahmida Mirza and Zulfiqar Mirza had submitted their nomination papers for the National Assembly constituency NA-223, while the latter had also submitted nomination papers for PS-70, PS-71, and PS-72.

The returning officers and the election tribunal had rejected the nomination papers of the both candidates, alleging them to be bank defaulters.

However, the Sindh High Court accepted the constitutional petitions of both candidates, granted them permission to participate in the elections.