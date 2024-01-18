Search

Pakistan

PM Kakar, Saudi FM discuss regional developments in Davos amid Iran tension

04:29 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
PM Kakar, Saudi FM discuss regional developments in Davos amid Iran tension
Source: Social media

DAVOS – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah reviewed regional development amid ongoing escalation between Islamabad and Tehran over latter’s unprovoked airstrikes. 

Tension between the neighbouring countries escalated after Iran launched unprovoked airstrikes in Panjgur border town of Pakistan, killing two children and injuring three women. 

Earlier in the day, Pakistan forces carried out precision strikes against militant hideouts inside Iran. They targeted terrorists of different terrorist outfits.  

Pakistan PM and Saudi minister discussed the regional developments in a meeting on the sidelines of annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During the meeting, PM Kakar has emphasized that Pakistan desires to deepen bilateral engagement with Saudi Arabia through trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The premier underlined the strategic importance of close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in common cultural heritage and shared interests.

He appreciated the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and underlined the highest esteem, the people of Pakistan hold for the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia.

PM Kakar noted that close brotherly relations between the two countries are a factor of regional stability.

Precision strikes carried out to target terrorist hideouts inside Iran, says ISPR

Facebook Comments

Pakistan

03:25 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistan Ambassador to Iran Mudassar Tipu reaches back Islamabad

02:50 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Pakistan used killer drones and loitering munitions to carry out ...

02:45 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

China offers mediation between Pakistan and Iran after airstrikes

12:58 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

Politicians, diplomats hail Pakistan’s 'befitting response' to Iran ...

11:40 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Baloch Liberation Front confirms casualties in Pakistan airstrikes ...

11:01 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

PSX loses over 1000 points during intraday crash amid Pakistan-Iran ...

Pakistan

09:02 AM | 17 Jan, 2024

Iran launches air attacks in Pakistan, leaving ties between two sides ...

11:39 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Petrol price decreased for next fortnight

09:05 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Operation Marg Bar Sarmachar: Pakistan hits back Iran in retaliation ...

04:07 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Pakistan recalls ambassador from Iran after airstrikes: FO

04:20 PM | 16 Jan, 2024

Sheikh Rashid arrested in May 9 violence case

11:12 PM | 15 Jan, 2024

Imran Khan slams 'umpire' over 'no ball', rules out electoral ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:29 PM | 18 Jan, 2024

PM Kakar, Saudi FM discuss regional developments in Davos amid Iran tension

Gold & Silver Rate

05:22 PM | 17 Jan, 2024

Gold price dips by Rs3,600 per tola in Pakistan

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

Horoscope

08:26 AM | 18 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 18 January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Profile: Sardar Latif Khosa

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: