PM Kakar, Saudi FM discuss regional developments in Davos amid Iran tension

DAVOS – Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar Saudi Arabia Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah reviewed regional development amid ongoing escalation between Islamabad and Tehran over latter’s unprovoked airstrikes.

Tension between the neighbouring countries escalated after Iran launched unprovoked airstrikes in Panjgur border town of Pakistan, killing two children and injuring three women.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan forces carried out precision strikes against militant hideouts inside Iran. They targeted terrorists of different terrorist outfits.

Pakistan PM and Saudi minister discussed the regional developments in a meeting on the sidelines of annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos.

During the meeting, PM Kakar has emphasized that Pakistan desires to deepen bilateral engagement with Saudi Arabia through trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges.

The premier underlined the strategic importance of close brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, rooted in common cultural heritage and shared interests.

He appreciated the leadership of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and underlined the highest esteem, the people of Pakistan hold for the leadership and the people of Saudi Arabia.

PM Kakar noted that close brotherly relations between the two countries are a factor of regional stability.