Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices

KARACHI – Gold witnessed no change in its prices in domestic market on Thursday despite decreasing rates in international market.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed that per tola and per 10-gram gold prices stood at Rs213,700 and Rs183,213, respectively.

In international market, the price of the yellow metal declined by $13 to settle at $2,032 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams.

A day earlier, the gold price saw a big dip as per tola price plunged by Rs3,600 to close at Rs213,700 on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the ongoing air strikes and diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Iran present another blow to nuclear-armed country struggling with worst economic crisis in recent times.

As tensions continued unabated, it also affected the Pakistan Stock Exchange. with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 1000 points on Thursday.

Data shared on PSX site shows that the KSE-100 index lost 770.12 points, standing at 62,797.21. Experts link the sudden downward shift to Pakistan-Iran skirmishes near the Southwestern border.