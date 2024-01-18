Search

05:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2024
Gold sees no change in Pakistan despite cut in international prices
Source: File Photo

KARACHI – Gold witnessed no change in its prices in domestic market on Thursday despite decreasing rates in international market. 

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed that per tola and per 10-gram gold prices stood at Rs213,700 and Rs183,213, respectively. 

In international market, the price of the yellow metal declined by $13 to settle at $2,032 per ounce. 

Meanwhile, silver prices also remained unchanged at Rs2,600 per tola and Rs2,229.08 per 10 grams. 

A day earlier, the gold price saw a big dip as per tola price plunged by Rs3,600 to close at Rs213,700 on Wednesday.

On the other hand, the ongoing air strikes and diplomatic tensions between Pakistan and Iran present another blow to nuclear-armed country struggling with worst economic crisis in recent times.

As tensions continued unabated, it also affected the Pakistan Stock Exchange. with the benchmark KSE-100 Index shedding 1000 points on Thursday.

Data shared on PSX site shows that the KSE-100 index lost 770.12 points, standing at 62,797.21. Experts link the sudden downward shift to Pakistan-Iran skirmishes near the Southwestern border.

Forex

Pakistani Rupee loses more value to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal; Check 18 Jan forex rates

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee lost value against the US dollar and other currencies after gaining some momentum in the open bank market.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Thursday, the US dollar was quoted at 279.4 for buying and 281.65 for selling.

Euro moves up to 305.5 for buying and 308.5 for selling while the new rate of the British Pound stands at 356.5 for buying and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal stands at 74.35.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.4 281.65
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.35 75.1
Australian Dollar AUD 186 187.85
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.9 752.9
Canadian Dollar CAD 207.5 209.5
China Yuan CNY 39.2 39.6
Danish Krone DKK 40.85 41.25
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.87 36.22
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.08
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 909.98 918.98
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.2 177.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.15 27.45
Omani Riyal OMR 727.47 735.47
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.08 77.78
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.5 210.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.28 27.58
Swiss Franc CHF 325.45 327.95
Thai Bhat THB 7.92 8.07

