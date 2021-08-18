Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 August 2021
Web Desk
08:53 AM | 18 Aug, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 18 August 2021
KARACHI - A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 110,000 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 94,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 86,440 and a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 100,830.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Karachi PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Islamabad PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Peshawar PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Quetta PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Sialkot PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Attock PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Gujranwala PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Jehlum PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Multan PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Bahawalpur PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Gujrat PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Nawabshah PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Chakwal PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Hyderabad PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Nowshehra PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Sargodha PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Faisalabad PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465
Mirpur PKR 110,000 PKR 1,465

