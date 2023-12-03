Gold prices increase in Pakistan; check out today gold rates in Pakistan - 3 December 2023  

The price of gold increased by thousands of rupees due to an upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 3 December 2023

On Sunday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs219,800 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs188,450.

Meanwhile, single tola of 22 Karat gold costs Rs201,482, 21 karat rate costs Rs192,325 and 18k gold rate is Rs164,850.

Globally, gold prices hover at around $2072, gaining $32 on Sunday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan