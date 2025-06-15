Gold Price In Pakistan Today – 15 June 2025 – Latest Gold Rates

Gold prices in Pakistan jumped to all-time high, setting a new record amid a global rally. As per the latest data from the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA), the price of gold rose by Rs1,500 in a single day, reaching a record Rs363,000 per tola.

The price for 10 grams of gold also climbed sharply, increasing by Rs1206 to settle at Rs311,213— the highest level ever recorded in the country’s market.

Today Gold Rates

City Gold (per tola) Silver (per tola) Karachi Rs363,000 Rs3,780 Lahore Rs363,000 Rs3,780 Islamabad Rs363,000 Rs3,780 Peshawar Rs363,000 Rs3,780 Quetta Rs363,000 Rs3,780

In the international market, gold prices also experienced a surge, hitting $3,417 per ounce (including a $20 premium), reflecting a $46 increase on the day.

Silver prices in the domestic market followed suit, with a gain of Rs35 per tola, pushing the rate to Rs3,780.

The continued rise in precious metal prices is largely attributed to global economic uncertainty and increased investor demand for safe-haven assets.