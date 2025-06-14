Gold gains Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan continued their upward trajectory for the fourth straight day, mirroring gains in the international market.

According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, 24-karat gold per tola increased by Rs1,500 on Saturday, reaching Rs363,000. Meanwhile, 10 grams of 24-karat gold rose by Rs1,206, now priced at Rs311,213.

The global bullion market also showed modest gains, with gold per ounce increasing by $15 to hit $3,432.

Silver prices in Pakistan also saw a slight rise. A tola of 24-karat silver climbed by Rs7, bringing the rate to Rs3,787, while 10 grams rose to Rs3,246.

This consistent rise in precious metal prices is attributed to ongoing economic uncertainty, shifts in currency values, and heightened investor interest in safe-haven assets like gold and silver.