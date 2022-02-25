Gold price plunges by Rs2,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed a sharp decline of Rs2,800 per tola to reach Rs127,500 in Pakistan on Friday in line with downward trend in global markets.

The price of 10 grams gold dropped by Rs2,400 to settle at Rs109,311 per 10 grams.

The precious yellow metal receded $72 per ounce to close around $1,900 in the international market.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market decreased by Rs20 per tola and Rs17.15 per 10 grams to reach Rs1,470 per tola and Rs1,260.28 per 10 grams.