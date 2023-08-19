Gold price up by Rs1,500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold prices continued upward trajectory on Saturday in domestic market despite decline in the international bullion market.

The price of per tola gold surged Rs1,500 to close at Rs226,800 while the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold surged by Rs1,286 to settle at Rs194,444, according to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association’s (APSGJA) data.

In the international market, the price of the precious commodity registered decline as it dropped by $5 to settle at $1,889 per ounce.

Meanwhile, the price of silver increased by Rs50 and Rs42.86 to settle at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams, respectively.