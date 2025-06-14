Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 jolts Gwadar; No casualties reported

Strong tremors from an earthquake were felt in Gwadar on Saturday, prompting residents to rush out of their homes in fear. According to the Seismological Center, the earthquake measured 4.9 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter was located 40 kilometers southwest of Pasni, while the depth of the quake was recorded at 14 kilometers beneath the surface, the center confirmed.

Tremors were primarily felt across Gwadar district, and while the intensity sparked panic among locals—many of whom began reciting the Kalima Tayyiba as they evacuated their homes—no immediate reports of loss of life or property damage have been received.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation, though initial assessments suggest that the tremor caused no significant damage.

Gwadar lies in a seismically active zone, and experts urge residents to remain cautious and follow safety guidelines in the event of aftershocks.