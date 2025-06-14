Tampered vehicles to be seized and destroyed within 30 days: FBR Chief

In a significant policy shift under the proposed Federal Budget 2025-26, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has announced a strict crackdown on vehicles with tampered chassis numbers or unauthorized replacement seals. These vehicles will be declared illegal, confiscated, and destroyed within 30 days of seizure.

The decision was shared during a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Saleem Mandviwala. FBR Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial told the committee that any such vehicle would no longer be eligible for registration and would be treated as smuggled.

“Once seized, these tampered vehicles will not be auctioned or reused. Instead, they will be completely destroyed to prevent their parts from circulating in the market,” Langrial said.

He added that using or selling spare parts from these vehicles not only supports illegal trade but also poses a serious threat to public safety.

The announcement has sparked concern among some vehicle owners, particularly those who purchased modified or imported cars in good faith. However, FBR has made it clear that no exceptions will be made under the new policy.

In the same session, the committee also approved a proposal to increase the minimum monthly wage from Rs37,000 to Rs40,000. The amendment was introduced by Senator Dinesh Kumar and received unanimous support.

Together, the two decisions—tightening vehicle regulations and raising wages—are part of broader reforms being discussed in the Finance Bill 2025-26, aimed at strengthening regulation and supporting low-income workers.