Journalist safety training workshop starts at FCCU

LAHORE—The Journalist Safety Training of Trainers (TOT) Workshop has begun at Forman Christian College University (FCCU) in Lahore. It will run from May 13th to May 16th, 2024, and is being organized by the Faculty of Humanities at FCCU in collaboration with Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway.
The workshop aims to provide participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure the safety and well-being of journalists in their professional work.
A diverse group of participants, including individuals from academia and journalism across Pakistan, have gathered at FCCU for a significant workshop. Led by Abeer Saady, a trainer and media consultant at OsloMet University, the workshop features notable figures such as Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities, and Asma Basharat, Lecturer at the Department of Computer Science, both from FCCU.
The inaugural session took place earlier today and was attended by esteemed speakers, including Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Rector of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University). Dr. Addleton emphasized the importance of journalist safety in today's media landscape, setting a profound tone for the workshop.
Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities at FCCU, expressed his gratitude to all participants for their commitment to promoting journalist safety. He urged active participation and engagement in the workshop's discussions and activities, reaffirming FCCU's dedication to fostering a culture of safety and professionalism in journalism.
The workshop was formally initiated by Dr. Syed Saqib Saleem, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mass Communication at Forman Christian College. It marks a significant milestone in advancing journalist safety practices.
The event promises to be enriching and productive, with participants poised to acquire invaluable skills and insights to safeguard journalists in disseminating information to the public.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Tuesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.85 for selling.
Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.85
|Euro
|EUR
|296
|298.7
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344
|347.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.1
|75.5
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.40
|74.10
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.61
|747.61
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.16
|40.56
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.6
|35.95
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.67
|913.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.71
|59.31
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|166.93
|168.93
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.69
|25.99
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.52
|730.52
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.79
|26.09
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.4
|308.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
