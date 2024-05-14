Search

Pakistan

Journalist safety training workshop starts at FCCU

Web Desk
12:47 PM | 14 May, 2024
LAHORE—The Journalist Safety Training of Trainers (TOT) Workshop has begun at Forman Christian College University (FCCU) in Lahore. It will run from May 13th to May 16th, 2024, and is being organized by the Faculty of Humanities at FCCU in collaboration with Oslo Metropolitan University, Norway.

The workshop aims to provide participants with the necessary skills and knowledge to ensure the safety and well-being of journalists in their professional work.

A diverse group of participants, including individuals from academia and journalism across Pakistan, have gathered at FCCU for a significant workshop. Led by Abeer Saady, a trainer and media consultant at OsloMet University, the workshop features notable figures such as Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities, and Asma Basharat, Lecturer at the Department of Computer Science, both from FCCU.

The inaugural session took place earlier today and was attended by esteemed speakers, including Dr. Jonathan Addleton, Rector of Forman Christian College (A Chartered University). Dr. Addleton emphasized the importance of journalist safety in today's media landscape, setting a profound tone for the workshop.

Dr. Altaf Ullah Khan, Dean of Humanities at FCCU, expressed his gratitude to all participants for their commitment to promoting journalist safety. He urged active participation and engagement in the workshop's discussions and activities, reaffirming FCCU's dedication to fostering a culture of safety and professionalism in journalism.

The workshop was formally initiated by Dr. Syed Saqib Saleem, an Assistant Professor in the Department of Mass Communication at Forman Christian College. It marks a significant milestone in advancing journalist safety practices.

The event promises to be enriching and productive, with participants poised to acquire invaluable skills and insights to safeguard journalists in disseminating information to the public.

