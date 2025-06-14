ICC approves new rules for ODIs and Tests: Complete details

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced major changes to the rules governing One Day Internationals (ODIs) and Test matches, with new regulations set to take effect later this month.

Starting July 2, the long-standing two-ball rule in ODIs will be modified. Under the revised regulation, two new balls will now only be used until the end of the 34th over. From the 35th over onward, a single ball will be used for the remainder of the innings—effectively ending the use of two new balls throughout all 50 overs, a policy in place since 2011.

Cricket analysts have long debated the impact of two new balls on ODIs, particularly its effect on reverse swing and spin in the latter stages of an innings. The new rule is seen as a measure to bring more balance between bat and ball, especially during the death overs.

In addition to ODI changes, the ICC also approved a rule for Test matches—effective June 17—that requires teams to pre-name concussion substitute players before the start of each match.

These substitutes must be designated by playing role, which can include batter, fast bowler, spinner, or wicket-keeper, and will be allowed to replace a concussed player under ICC’s concussion protocol.

The changes are aimed at increasing transparency and improving player safety without disrupting the competitive balance of the game.