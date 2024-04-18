Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

KARACHI - Gold witnessed the first loss in four days of the running business week after it touched record high-level in Pakistan.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dipped by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs250,200 in domestic market on Thursday.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,458 to close at Rs214,506 in Pakistan.

The precious commodity also saw downward trend in international market as per ounce price decreased by $17 to $2,395.

A day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan surged to record high on Wednesday in line with upward trend in international market.

The per tola gold prices increased by Rs2,200 to settle at Rs251,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,887 to close at Rs215, 964.