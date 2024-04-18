Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

Search

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024
KARACHI - Gold witnessed the first loss in four days of the running business week after it touched record high-level in Pakistan.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dipped by Rs1,700 to settle at Rs250,200 in domestic market on Thursday.

The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs1,458 to close at Rs214,506 in Pakistan.

The precious commodity also saw downward trend in international market as per ounce price decreased by $17 to $2,395.

A day earlier, gold prices in Pakistan surged to record high on Wednesday in line with upward trend in international market.

The per tola gold prices increased by Rs2,200 to settle at Rs251,900. Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold went up by Rs1,887 to close at Rs215, 964.

Forex

Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 18 April 2024

Pakistani currency continues to gain against US Dollar and other currencies on April 18, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.2 for buying and 280.3 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.25 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 18 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.2 280.3
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25  345.65 
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.25  75.95
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.63 747.63
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.45 38.85
Danish Krone DKK 40.45 40.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.57 35.92
Indian Rupee INR 3.32 3.43
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.26 912.91
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.24 59.52
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.75 169.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.42 25.68
Omani Riyal OMR 722.1 730.1
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.37 77.05
Singapore Dollar SGD 206 208
Swedish Korona SEK 25.72 26.02
Swiss Franc CHF 307.11 309.61
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.76

