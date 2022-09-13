Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 September 2022

07:52 AM | 13 Sep, 2022
Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 13 September 2022
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs150,300 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 128,900. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 118,157 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 137,774.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Karachi PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Islamabad PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Peshawar PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Quetta PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Sialkot PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Attock PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Gujranwala PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Jehlum PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Multan PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Bahawalpur PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Gujrat PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Nawabshah PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Chakwal PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Hyderabad PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Nowshehra PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Sargodha PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Faisalabad PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729
Mirpur PKR 150,300 PKR 1,729

