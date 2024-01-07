Gold price increases in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 7 Jan 2024

Gold prices in Pakistan witnessed upward trajectory as per line in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 7 January 2024

On Sunday, the per tola price of 24 karat gold reached at Rs220,700 while price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold reached to Rs189,220.

Meanwhile, 22 Karat Gold price is Rs202,307, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs193,113 and 18k gold rate stands at Rs165,525.00 for each tola.

Globally, gold prices stand at $20145, moving down by $1.50 over the weekend.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan