Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 May 2021
08:48 AM | 11 May, 2021
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,000 on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,020 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,515 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 96,250 at the closing of the market.

Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Karachi PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Islamabad PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Peshawar PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Quetta PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Sialkot PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Attock PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Gujranwala PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Jehlum PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Multan PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Bahawalpur PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Gujrat PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Nawabshah PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Chakwal PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Hyderabad PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Nowshehra PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Sargodha PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Faisalabad PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360
Mirpur PKR 105,000 PKR 1,360

TOP LISTS

