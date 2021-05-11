Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 May 2021
08:48 AM | 11 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs 105,000 on Tuesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 90,020 at the closing of trading. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 82,515 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 96,250 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Karachi
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Islamabad
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Peshawar
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Quetta
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Sialkot
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Attock
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Gujranwala
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Jehlum
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Multan
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Gujrat
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Nawabshah
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Chakwal
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Hyderabad
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Nowshehra
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Sargodha
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Faisalabad
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
|Mirpur
|PKR 105,000
|PKR 1,360
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 11 May 202108:48 AM | 11 May, 2021
- Video of elephant playing cricket goes viral11:59 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Covid patients are being 'treated' with cow urine, dung in India's ...11:54 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Covid-19: Punjab to announce SOPs for Eid-ul-Fitr prayers11:42 PM | 10 May, 2021
- PTI-led govt decides to reinvestigate Hudaibiya mills case against ...11:10 PM | 10 May, 2021
Salman Khan's sisters contract coronavirus
09:40 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Mahira Khan’s son believes she should win an Oscar for Maula Jatt09:05 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Ertugrul famed Didem Balcin welcomes a baby boy08:47 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine05:22 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021