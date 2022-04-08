Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 April 2022
08:31 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
Share
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 134,600 on Friday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 115,400. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 105,783 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs.123,382.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Karachi
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Islamabad
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Peshawar
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Quetta
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Sialkot
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Attock
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Gujranwala
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Jehlum
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Multan
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Gujrat
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Nawabshah
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Chakwal
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Hyderabad
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Nowshehra
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Sargodha
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Faisalabad
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
|Mirpur
|PKR 134,600
|PKR 1,708
- DAP fertilizer; advantages and disadvantages04:58 AM | 6 Apr, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of applying urea fertilizer in crops05:15 AM | 3 Apr, 2022
- Benefits of genetically modified crops06:33 AM | 31 Mar, 2022
- Advantages and disadvantages of foliar fertilizer spray on plants07:38 PM | 26 Mar, 2022
- How to avoid reduce cattle milk in hot weather?09:23 PM | 23 Mar, 2022
- Man sets world record of highest ever tightrope walk (VIDEO)10:19 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- #Pakistan abstains as UN votes to suspend #Russia from Human Rights ...09:32 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, ...08:44 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 08 April 202208:31 AM | 8 Apr, 2022
- Islamabad Club Champions Trophy 2022: Asean, Kalabagh/Shahtaj reach ...11:58 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in new viral video
05:10 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Hania Aamir gets emotional as she distributes Iftar boxes among people04:44 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh enthrall audience with Pakistani hit ...06:59 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Is Sadaf Kanwal expecting her first child?04:20 PM | 7 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022