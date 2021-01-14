Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 January 2021
08:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
Share
KARACHI – A single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan was being sold at Rs111,200 on Thursday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was Rs 95,300 at the closing of trading. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold was being traded for Rs. 87,358 with the price of a 22k tola amounting to Rs. 101,933 at the closing of the market.
Important note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. Below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Karachi
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Islamabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Peshawar
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Quetta
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Sialkot
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Attock
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Gujranwala
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Jehlum
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Multan
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Gujrat
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Nawabshah
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Chakwal
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Hyderabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Nowshehra
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Sargodha
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Faisalabad
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
|Mirpur
|PKR 111,200
|PKR 1,525
- Youngster shot, seriously injured while shooting TikTok video in ...10:19 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan reports 3,097 new coronavirus cases, 46 deaths in 24 hours09:54 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Live Open Market Foreign Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - ...08:20 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 14 January 202108:00 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
- BEWARE! 5 trojanized Android apps found spying on Pakistanis12:11 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
Hareem Shah makes acting debut in ‘Raz’ web series
08:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Ali Zafar faces Rs500 million harassment lawsuit by Leena Ghani06:53 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Ertuğrul famed Turkish stars Bamsı Beyrek, Artuk Bey arrive in ...05:30 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- 'TEŞEKKÜRLER PAKİSTAN' – Ertuğrul's Celal Al pens a ...04:40 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021