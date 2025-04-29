Todays Gold Rates in Pakistan, 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Price – 29 April 2025

LAHORE – ggold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight drop, as price of 24-karat gold per tola moved down by Rs1,600, settling at Rs347,100 compared to Rs348,700.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs1,368, now priced at Rs297,582 down from Rs298,950. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also slipped, reaching Rs272,784 from the earlier rate of Rs274,047.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged. The price of one tola of silver stayed at Rs3,497, while 10 grams of silver were sold at Rs2,998.

Today Gold Rates

Type New Price Old Price Change 24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs347,100 Rs348,700 ▼ Rs1,600 24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs297,582 Rs298,950 ▼ Rs1,368 22K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs272,784 Rs274,047 ▼ Rs1,263 Silver (Per Tola) Rs3,497 Rs3,497 — Silver (Per 10 Grams) Rs2,998 Rs2,998 — Gold Rate 18K Gold Per Tola Gold 278,475 Per 10 Gram Gold 238,755 Per 1 Gram Gold 23,875 Per Ounce 676,694 City-Wise Gold Rates:

Karachi: Rs347,100

Lahore: Rs347,100

Islamabad: Rs347,100

Multan: Rs347,100

Peshawar: Rs347,100

Gold remains a preferred investment avenue, offering protection against inflation and economic uncertainty. Analysts suggest that the local bullion market will continue to respond to international trends and shifts in the domestic currency in the days ahead.