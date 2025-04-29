Todays Gold Rates in Pakistan, 18, 22 & 24 Carat Gold Price – 29 April 2025

By News Desk
8:32 am | Apr 29, 2025
Today Gold Price In Pakistan

LAHORE – ggold prices in Pakistan witnessed slight drop, as price of 24-karat gold per tola moved down by Rs1,600, settling at Rs347,100 compared to Rs348,700.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold declined by Rs1,368, now priced at Rs297,582 down from Rs298,950. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also slipped, reaching Rs272,784 from the earlier rate of Rs274,047.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged. The price of one tola of silver stayed at Rs3,497, while 10 grams of silver were sold at Rs2,998.

Today Gold Rates

Type New Price Old Price Change
24K Gold (Per Tola) Rs347,100 Rs348,700 ▼ Rs1,600
24K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs297,582 Rs298,950 ▼ Rs1,368
22K Gold (Per 10 Grams) Rs272,784 Rs274,047 ▼ Rs1,263
Silver (Per Tola) Rs3,497 Rs3,497
Silver (Per 10 Grams) Rs2,998 Rs2,998
Gold Rate 18K Gold
Per Tola Gold 278,475
Per 10 Gram Gold 238,755
Per 1 Gram Gold 23,875
Per Ounce 676,694

City-Wise Gold Rates:

  • Karachi: Rs347,100

  • Lahore: Rs347,100

  • Islamabad: Rs347,100

  • Multan: Rs347,100

  • Peshawar: Rs347,100

Gold remains a preferred investment avenue, offering protection against inflation and economic uncertainty. Analysts suggest that the local bullion market will continue to respond to international trends and shifts in the domestic currency in the days ahead.

Gold price dips by Rs1,600 per tola in Pakistan

Cropped 3ff3f.jpg
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

More From This Category

Advertisment

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Follow us on Facebook

Search now