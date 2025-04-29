Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 29 April 2025 Tuesday

KARACHI – Currency exchange market in Pakistan shows minor fluctuations on April 29, 2025, with US dollar being traded at 281.2 for buying and 282.9 for selling.

UK Pound Sterling remained strong, with rates recorded at Rs372.40 for buying and Rs375.90 for selling. Euro was available at Rs318.90 for buying and Rs321.65 for selling.

SAR to PKR Today

Saudi Riyal was being bought at Rs75.10 and sold at Rs75.65, while the UAE Dirham was trading between Rs76.60 (buying) and Rs77.25 (selling).

Kuwaiti Dinar continued to maintain its position as the most valuable foreign currency, priced at Rs906.05 for buying and Rs915.55 for selling.

Chinese Yuan trading at Rs37.59 for buying and Rs37.99 for selling, and the Japanese Yen at Rs1.97 and Rs2.03 respectively.