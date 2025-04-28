Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 28 April – Check Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal

By News Desk
8:49 am | Apr 28, 2025

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange market remained largely stable on Monday morning, with only minor fluctuations observed in major currencies amid subdued trading activity and steady global financial trends.

US Dollar maintained its position, hovering at Rs281.15 and sold at Rs282.85. Euro also saw little movement, trading at Rs317.65 for buying and Rs320.40 for selling. UK Pound remained firm at Rs372.40 for buying and Rs375.90 for selling.

UAE Dirham held steady at Rs76.60 for buying and Rs77.25 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.10 and Rs75.65, respectively.

Other international currencies, including the Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, Swiss Franc, and Kuwaiti Dinar, also reported marginal or no changes, reflecting an overall calm in the forex market.

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.15 282.85
Euro EUR 317.65 320.40
UK Pound Sterling GBP 372.40 375.90
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.60 77.25
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.10 75.65
Australian Dollar AUD 180.75 183.00
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.25 751.25
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.60 206.00
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.71 43.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.83 36.18
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.98 2.04
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 906.05 915.55
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 63.32 63.92
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.20 168.20
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 727.40 735.90
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.50 216.50
Swedish Korona SEK 29.24 29.54
Swiss Franc CHF 314.86 317.66
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.40
 
News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

