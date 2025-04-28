Today’s Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan 28 April – Check Updates for US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal

KARACHI – Pakistan’s foreign exchange market remained largely stable on Monday morning, with only minor fluctuations observed in major currencies amid subdued trading activity and steady global financial trends.

US Dollar maintained its position, hovering at Rs281.15 and sold at Rs282.85. Euro also saw little movement, trading at Rs317.65 for buying and Rs320.40 for selling. UK Pound remained firm at Rs372.40 for buying and Rs375.90 for selling.

UAE Dirham held steady at Rs76.60 for buying and Rs77.25 for selling, while the Saudi Riyal traded at Rs75.10 and Rs75.65, respectively.

Other international currencies, including the Canadian Dollar, Australian Dollar, Swiss Franc, and Kuwaiti Dinar, also reported marginal or no changes, reflecting an overall calm in the forex market.