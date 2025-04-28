WASHINGTON – United States urged both Pakistan, and Indian to work toward a “responsible resolution, as New Delhi falsely linked Pahalgam attack to Pakistan, ending water treaty.

Washington is closely monitoring the evolving situation and remains in contact with both New Delhi and Islamabad at multiple levels, US State Department said, encouraging both sides to work together towards a responsible resolution.

Officials also reiterated condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Indian-occupied Kashmir, which killed more than two dozen people. The attack has further strained ties between the two South Asian rivals.

As Trump led administration condemned the attack and expressed solidarity with India, it notably refrained from directly criticizing Pakistan. The response underscores a delicate balancing act, as India emerges as an increasingly critical US partner in countering China’s influence in the Indo-Pacific region, while Pakistan’s strategic importance to Washington has diminished since the 2021 U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Experts said If Indian forces retaliates, America may sympathize with its counter-terrorism motives and not seek to restrain it. Trump administration, already deeply engaged in diplomatic efforts concerning Ukraine and Gaza, may initially adopt a hands-off approach toward the India-Pakistan standoff.

As US seems less inclined to intervene, situation remains fluid, with regional and global stakeholders watching closely for the next moves by both nuclear-armed neighbors.