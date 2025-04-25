Trump says Pakistan, India will resolve issues themselves amid soaring tensions

US President Donald Trump said Friday that Pakistan and India will “figure out” their relationship on their own, amid heightened tensions following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir — the worst in nearly 20 years.

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump referred to the long-standing dispute between the two nations and acknowledged knowing both countries’ leaders. However, he did not specify whether he intended to speak with them directly.

“They’ll get it figured out one way or another,” Trump remarked. “There’s great tension between Pakistan and India, but there always has been.”

The statement came after 26 people were killed in an attack at a tourist spot in Kashmir on Tuesday. India alleged Pakistani involvement, an accusation Islamabad firmly denied.

Earlier, Senate approved a resolution emphatically stating that any misadventure by India will be met with a firm, swift and decisive response from Pakistan.

The resolution moved by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan remained fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression including water terrorism or military provocation.

The resolution recalled that Pakistan clearly demonstrated its robust and valiant response to Indians reckless actions in February 2019.

The resolution emphasized that people of Pakistan remain committed to peace, but will not allow anyone to transgress the country’s sovereignty, security and interests.

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, the Senate resolution strongly rejected all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan with Pahalgam attack in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It emphasized that killing of innocent civilians is contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan.