Pakistan Senate passes resolution to respond to any Indian misadventure decisively

ISLAMABAD – Senate has approved a resolution emphatically stating that any misadventure by India will be met with a firm, swift and decisive response from Pakistan.

The resolution moved by Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar stated that Pakistan remained fully capable and prepared to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity against any aggression including water terrorism or military provocation.

The resolution comes after India took various illogical measures following the Pahalgam incident in occupied Kashmir where over two dozen tourists were killed in a gun attack.

The resolution recalled that Pakistan clearly demonstrated its robust and valiant response to Indians reckless actions in February 2019.

The resolution emphasized that people of Pakistan remain committed to peace, but will not allow anyone to transgress the country’s sovereignty, security and interests.

Condemning terrorism in all its forms and manifestation, the Senate resolution strongly rejected all frivolous and baseless attempts to link Pakistan with Pahalgam attack in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir. It emphasized that killing of innocent civilians is contrary to the values upheld by Pakistan.

The Senate also condemned the orchestrated and malafide campaign by the Indian government to malign Pakistan which follows a familiar pattern of exploiting the issue of terrorism for a narrow political gain.

The resolution also condemned India’s unlawful and unilateral declaration to hold Indus Water Treaty in abeyance saying it is a blatant violation of the treaty and amounts to an act of war.

The resolution demanded India should be held accountable for its involvement in different acts of terrorism and targeted assassinations on the soil of other countries including Pakistan.

A day earlier,

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif chaired a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC), today. The participants discussed the national security environment and the regional situation, particularly in the wake of Pahalgam attack.

The Committee decided the following:

Pakistan vehemently rejects the Indian announcement to hold the Indus Waters Treaty in abeyance. The Treaty is a binding international agreement brokered by the World Bank and contains no provision for unilateral suspension. Water is a Vital National Interest of Pakistan, a lifeline for its 240 million people and its availability will be safeguarded at all costs. Any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan as per the Indus Waters Treaty, and the usurpation of the rights of lower riparian will be considered as an Act of War and responded with full force across the complete spectrum of National Power.

Noting the reckless and irresponsible behaviour of India, which disregards international conventions, UN Security Council Resolutions and international obligations at will, Pakistan shall exercise the right to hold all bilateral agreements with India including but not limited to Simla Agreement in abeyance, till India desists from its manifested behaviour of fomenting terrorism inside Pakistan; trans-national killings; and non-adherence to international law and UN Resolutions on Kashmir

Pakistan shall close down the Wagah Border Post, with immediate effect. All cross-border transit from India through this route shall be suspended, without exception. Those who have crossed with valid endorsements may return through that route immediately but not later than 30 April 2025

Pakistan suspends all visas under SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) issued to Indian nationals and deems them cancelled with immediate effect, with the exception of Sikh religious pilgrims. Indian nationals currently in Pakistan under SVES are instructed to exit within 48 hours, less Sikh pilgrims

Pakistan declares the Indian Defence, Naval and Air Advisors in Islamabad persona non grata. They are directed to leave Pakistan immediately but not later than 30 April 2025. These posts in the Indian High Commission are deemed annulled. Support staff of these Advisors are also directed to return to India

The strength of Indian High Commission in Islamabad will be reduced to 30 diplomats and staff members, with effect from 30 April 2025

Pakistan’s airspace will be closed with immediate effect for all Indian owned or Indian operated airlines

All trade with India including to and from any third country through Pakistan is suspended forthwith