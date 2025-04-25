Israel sends precision bombs to India as conflict with Pakistan intensifies

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack, new reports have emerged suggesting that Israel has sent special weapons to India, raising concerns of further military escalation. A flight carrying precision-guided bombs is said to have landed at the Adampur airbase in India, fueling fears of an intensifying conflict in the region.

Though official confirmations from India and Israel are pending, multiple sources have corroborated the information. These weapons, which are precision-guided, could significantly alter the balance of power in the region, especially with rising hostilities between the two nuclear-armed nations.

One tweet that has been circulating online states, “BIG NEWS: Israel has sent some special weapons to India and the flight with those special weapons has landed today.” While not yet verified, this tweet has been widely shared, fueling the public’s growing concerns about the possibility of increased military tensions.

Simultaneously, the Pakistan Strategic Forum issued a statement, urging caution in the face of the rising security threats. The statement read, “As the situation escalates, we urge citizens to refrain from sharing any images or videos of military movements in your vicinity, including trucks, jeeps, howitzers, tanks, or any other military assets. It is crucial to uphold the security and integrity of our armed forces, especially during such sensitive times.”

This statement comes at a time when both India and Pakistan are heightening their security measures following the tragic Pahalgam incident, which saw 26 tourists killed and led to accusations against Pakistan, though these claims were unverified. The attack has sparked widespread anti-Pakistan sentiment in India, further deepening the divide between the two nations.