Thai military plane crashes into sea; five officers dead

In a tragic incident, a military aircraft on a training mission crashed into the sea near the coastal city of Chumphon in Thailand, killing five senior officers on board. The pilot, initially believed to have perished in the crash, was later found alive but remains in critical condition.

According to international news agencies, the aircraft belonged to a Thai security agency and was carrying six personnel—one pilot and five high-ranking officers. The crash occurred during what was described as a routine training flight.

Early reports suggested that the pilot, identified as Colonel Chaturong Wattanapreesarn, was among those killed. However, local hospital authorities later confirmed that the colonel had survived and is currently receiving intensive care. Medical professionals stated that the next few hours are critical to his survival.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined. Thai authorities have launched an investigation and formed an inquiry committee to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Officials have ruled out terrorism as a cause, stating that no evidence suggests any foul play or external threat was involved in the crash.