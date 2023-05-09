Gunman who killed 8 in Texas mall turns out be a 'white supremacist, Nazi supporter'

AUSTIN – A shooter who brutally killed at least eight people in a mass shooting at a shopping centre in the South Central region of the US turned out to be a neo-Nazi who got several tattoos of hateful rants and was reportedly a member of ‘Right Wing Death Squad’.

The gunman identified as Mauricio Garcia, who reportedly served for three months in the army, was neutralised by a police officer after opening fire over the weekend at the Allen Premium Outlets.

Garica got out of his vehicle in a mall parking lot and sprayed bullets on shoppers who ran in frenzy to dodge bullets. In the latest shooting, at least six people were dead on the spot while other two succumbed to gun wounds in a hospital.

Some of the injured are still in hospital. Reports claimed that three members of a family, including a security guard and an engineer from India were among the deceased.

Reports in international media claimed scores of Nazi-related pictures and hate-filled rants against women and racial minorities were shared by Garcia’s social media account.

It was reported that he shared hate rants showing SS (Schutzstaffel) and swastika tattoos, in which he commended Adolf Hitler for his action, while he also remained active for misogyny.

As investigators have not revealed a motive behind the deadly event, people are shell shocked as the gunman was linked with groups taking extreme action to promote white supremacy.

Reports claimed that during the mass shooting, the attacker was wearing a patch of Right Wing Death Squad. The recent event further exposed white supremacists who are behind the highest number of extremism-related killings in most years.

Several leaders including President Joe Biden termed the shooting as the latest act of gun violence to devastate the American nation, and called for tougher gun laws.