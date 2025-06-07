Over 14,000 injured in Turkiye during Eidul Azha animal sacrifice

ANKARA – More than 14,000 people injured in Türkiye on the first day of Eidul Azha while slaughtering sacrificial animals.

According to Türkiye’s Health Minister, a total of 14,372 people were brought to hospitals on Friday, the first day of Eid.

He stated that 1,049 people were injured in Ankara, 753 in Istanbul, and 655 in Konya during the slaughter of animals.

The Health Minister urged citizens to hire professional butchers to avoid unnecessary injuries.

It is worth noting that last year as well, around 16,000 people were injured in Türkiye during the slaughter of animals on Eid al-Adha.

Turkiye and other Islamic world celebrate Eidul Azha 10 Zilhajj every year with religious zeal and fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).