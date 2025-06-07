Military leadership pays tribute to unwavering resilience of nation in Eid message

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Chief of Naval Staff and Chief of Air Staff have extended their profound felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Eidul Azha.

“The Armed Forces of Pakistan convey their earnest prayers for enduring peace, prosperity, and national cohesion. We pay solemn tribute to the unwavering resilience of the Pakistani nation and express deep appreciation for the valour and sacrifices of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies, and courageous citizens who continue to uphold the security and stability of our homeland,” the Inter Service Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Eidul Azha is a sacred time of reflection, sacrifice, and unity. May this blessed occasion foster harmony across our society and reinforce the spirit of solidarity that binds us as one indomitable nation.

The Pakistan Armed Forces stand resolutely with the people, united in purpose and steadfast in their sacred duty to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country.

On this day of reverence, we also honour the noble families of Shuhada-e-Pakistan—whose loved ones made the ultimate sacrifice in the service of peace and the nation.

Eidul Azha is being celebrated across Pakistan today (Saturday) with religious zeal and fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

The day dawned with special prayers in mosques for well-being of the Muslim Ummah and peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

Eid prayers’ congregations were held at mosques, Eidgahs and open places in all cities, towns and villages across the country.

Ulema, in their Eid sermons, highlighted the significance and philosophy of great sacrifice offered by Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismael (AS).

People will offer sacrifice of animals to follow the Sunnah of Hazrat Ibrahim (AS).