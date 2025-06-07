Met office warns of severe heatwave across Pakistan during Eid holidays

KARACHI – The Meteorological Department has warned that the country will experience extreme heat during the Eidul Azha holidays.

According to the Met Office, from today (June 7) until June 12, daytime temperatures in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to remain 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal.

On Friday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Sibi at 48°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, Dadu recorded 47°C, Nawabshah 46°C, Multan, Sargodha, and Hyderabad 42°C, Lahore and Peshawar 40°C, Islamabad and Muzaffarabad 39°C, while Karachi, Quetta, and Gilgit recorded 36°C.

Eid Holidays in Pakistan

The Government of Pakistan has officially announced a four-day public holiday on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the holiday schedule, which will run from Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9, 2025.

All government and private offices, banks, and educational institutions across the country will remain closed during this period to allow citizens to celebrate the religious festival with their families and communities.

Eid ul-Azha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. The holiday is traditionally marked by congregational prayers, the ritual sacrifice of animals, and widespread acts of charity.