Met office warns of severe heatwave across Pakistan during Eid holidays

By Our Correspondent
11:06 am | Jun 7, 2025
As a blistering heatwave tightens its grip on Punjab, the Pakistan Meteorological Department has issued a fresh advisory warning that temperatures across the province could soar up to 45 degrees Celsius in the coming days. In some southern districts, the mercury may even reach a scorching 50 degrees, raising serious concerns over public health and safety. On Thursday, Lahore recorded a high of 42°C, with hot and humid winds making outdoor conditions increasingly unbearable. The Met Office has predicted that the extreme weather is likely to persist throughout the week, urging citizens to exercise caution. “This intense heatwave is expected to continue, with little to no relief in sight for the next several days,” the advisory noted. In response, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has activated emergency protocols. DG PDMA Irfan Ali Kathia confirmed that heatwave counters have been established at major hospitals across Punjab to provide immediate assistance to heat-affected individuals. Kathia emphasized the importance of preventive measures, advising residents to: Stay indoors during peak afternoon hours, Keep hydrated at all times, Wear light, breathable clothing, and Avoid unnecessary travel or strenuous activity. The PDMA has directed all relevant departments to remain on high alert and ensure the availability of essential medical supplies and emergency services.

KARACHI – The Meteorological Department has warned that the country will experience extreme heat during the Eidul Azha holidays.

According to the Met Office, from today (June 7) until June 12, daytime temperatures in Islamabad, Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Kashmir are expected to remain 4 to 7 degrees Celsius above normal.

On Friday, the highest temperature in the country was recorded in Sibi at 48°C.

According to the Meteorological Department, Dadu recorded 47°C, Nawabshah 46°C, Multan, Sargodha, and Hyderabad 42°C, Lahore and Peshawar 40°C, Islamabad and Muzaffarabad 39°C, while Karachi, Quetta, and Gilgit recorded 36°C.

Eid Holidays in Pakistan

The Government of Pakistan has officially announced a four-day public holiday on the occasion of Eid ul-Azha. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has approved the holiday schedule, which will run from Friday, June 6 to Monday, June 9, 2025.

All government and private offices, banks, and educational institutions across the country will remain closed during this period to allow citizens to celebrate the religious festival with their families and communities.

Eid ul-Azha, also known as the Festival of Sacrifice, is one of the most significant Islamic holidays, commemorating the willingness of Prophet Ibrahim (AS) to sacrifice his son in obedience to God’s command. The holiday is traditionally marked by congregational prayers, the ritual sacrifice of animals, and widespread acts of charity.

