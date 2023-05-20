How much does the world's most expensive ice cream cost?

Ice creams are a delight, there’s no doubt about that, but if the delight is hefty on the pockets, it’s definitely a fright!
A Japanese ice cream brand, Cellato, has introduced the world’s most expensive ice cream which may cost more than a vacation trip. The dessert -- made from rare ingredients -- acquired the Guinness World Records title for its sky-rocketing price tag.
One serving of the delicious treat, named Byakuya, costs a whopping 873,400 Japanese yen (£5,469; $6,696), also equal to PKR 1,808,966. But why would an ice cream be so expensive? The reason for the high price is the ingredients, reportedly “the rare white truffle grown in Alba, Italy, priced at 2 million Japanese yen (nearly £12,000; $15,192) per kg.” Other special ingredients include Parmigiano Reggiano and sake lees.
New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan.
New record: Most expensive ice cream - JP¥873,400 (£5,469; €6,211; $6,696) made by OMER in Japan.

The ice cream includes edible gold leaf, white truffle and natural cheeses
Cellato wanted to fuse European and Japanese ingredients, and brought in Tadayoshi Yamada, the head chef at RiVi, for the job.
A Cellato representative told Guinness World Records, "It took us over 1.5 years to develop, with a lot of trials and errors to get the taste right. Achieving a Guinness World Records title made the effort all worth it."
